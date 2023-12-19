BCS Concrete Structures Prepares For Its 3Rd Annual Safety Rodeo Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Austin based concrete subcontractor has has long been dedicated to improving safety on their job sites, with strong safety leadership at the helm.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading commercial concrete subcontractor BCS Concrete Structures is pleased to announce the forthcoming 3rd Annual Safety Rodeo. The announcement came through the company's official blog post.The Safety Rodeo serves as a dedicated day to reinforce and advance BCS' safety practices on active job sites. On the field, injuries are always a great risk to workers in the construction industry. While OSHA regulations and rules help to mitigate these concerns, without a proper safety culture from the contractor companies themselves, severe accidents can become an unfortunate result.To further prevent potential accidents on the job site, BCS Concrete Structures has begun hosting the Annual Safety Rodeo event for all BCS contractors. For a day, the event teaches workers proper safety protocols through hands-on training, reinforcing key learning points that are already in place.This year, the event will focus on delivering eight specialized training stations, each centered on crucial facets of job site safety:Fall ProtectionSilica ControlCarpentry SafetyHand ProtectionHammering ProficiencyEquipment Inspection and MaintenanceConcrete Pump Setup and SafetyExcavation SafetyBCS has long been dedicated to improving safety on their job sites. The Austin based concrete subcontractor has created a symbiotic relationship between safety and operations, with strong safety leadership at the helm. The result is an improved safety culture along with increased operational efficiency. With extensive training, safety events, regular classes, and updated initiatives, BCS is continuing its tradition of strengthening its team through safety.The 3rd annual BCS Safety Rodeo is slated for December 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be hosted at 12724 S. Highway 183, Mustang Ridge, TX 78610.To learn more about BCS' safety, visit their website at safety/ .About BCS Concrete StructuresBCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas. They plan, schedule, and create reliable concrete structures for their clients, with a goal to redefine the city of Austin and greater Central Texas by creating everything from charming walkways to beautiful skyscrapers. For more information, visit .

