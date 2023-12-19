Rob Greenlee Joins Insoundz To Bring Revivetm AI Audio Enhancement To The Podcast Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rob Greenlee Joins insoundz

insoundz - ReviveTM

- Emil Winebrand, insoundz co-founder and CEOTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- insoundz, a pioneer in generative AI-driven audio optimization technology, is excited to announce that Rob Greenlee, a luminary in the global podcasting and new media industry, is joining their team in a contract business development role. With over two decades of experience in podcasting and radio broadcasting, Greenlee is poised to help us locate and start integration and large creator partnerships of its cutting-edge AI audio enhancement into the audio recording and podcast market platforms.Rob Greenlee is celebrated for his 24-year tenure in radio, streaming, and video industries, marked by his innovative creator approach and thought leadership. As a former founding Chairperson and Board of Governors of The Podcast Academy (Ambies Awards) and the current induction committee chairperson of the Podcast Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2017, Rob started podcasting in 2004 and has consistently been at the forefront of the radio, online audio/video, and global podcasting world.In his new Business Development role at insoundz, Rob will focus on bridging the gap between AI audio technology and the expansive world of podcasting. His expertise will be instrumental in developing strategies that integrate insoundz advanced audio enhancement tools with podcast production, elevating the quality and accessibility of podcasts everywhere.Rob's background includes influential roles at Microsoft, PodcastOne, Spreaker, Libsyn, and StreamYard, where he oversaw content editorial and development, distribution, monetization, events, created content, and had executive partnerships roles.Emil Winebrand, Insoundz co-founder and CEO said,“The addition of Rob Greenlee marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate the podcast industry with AI-driven audio solutions. Rob's leadership and vision are expected to help pave the way for new standards in podcast audio quality, making high-end audio enhancements more accessible to podcast creators worldwide”.About insoundzinsoundz is at the forefront of audio technology, specializing in Generative AI Audio Enhancement solution that takes streamed or pre-recorded audio and video, then applies generative AI signal processing to output the same streams with greatly increased studio-like audio sound, keeping only the sound you want, removing everything else.To get an insoundz platform demo contact Rob Greenlee at ....

