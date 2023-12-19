Vets Organization Announces Launch For Treatment & Rehab Center In FSM - Veterans Recovery Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veterans Recovery Network Center - Pohnpei State, FSM

Veteran Recovery Network Center (Building Sketches) - Pohnpei State, FSM

NEWS UPDATE: Veterans Recovery Network Center - Site to Open in 2024, Will Be First of Its Kind in South Pacific, Offering Veterans Substance Abuse Treatment

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Recovery Network Inc. announces its launch working of the Veteran Recovery Network Center in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia to open in early 2024. This treatment facility launch came upon some final negotiations with debt financing and private equity bankers on the most efficient way to manage the financial interests of the in-patient rehabilitation center for military veterans suffering from substance abuse disorder until the Veterans Department's financial resources for eligible VA members cover the bill. Meanwhile, this organization is adhering to private and government grant opportunities and popular crowdfunding website campaigns in efforts to keep current operations active amid a major transition period within a program network that requires community and governmental support to maintain physical and online activities for VA members seeking support for addictive abuse disorders.In October, Veterans Recovery Network Inc. (VRN) was reported to have been authorized by Veteran Affairs Medical Center Richmond to 'carry the torch for VAMC's Veterans Recovery Network Program' that initially started from small innovation grants from the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System Innovation Fund and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Innovators Network ( ), which a service-disabled veteran incorporated upon Richmond VAMC's blessing to continue the program's efforts.NEW TREATMENT FACILITIES & PARTNERSHIPSVRN's partnership with VRN Program Consultants and the Dipwinluhk Clan Tribal Council has resulted in a 25-year rental property that will be able to house up to 60 patients as soon as February. Additionally, there are plans for the construction of a larger medical and rehabilitation center in Pohnpei State that will be able to house up to 500 patients at once. This late-2024 expansion will be assisted by New Tokyo Medical College , a U.S.-accredited medical school in Pohnpei with an expected graduating class of about 200 new M.D. and Ph.D. graduates by the end of the '24 Spring Term.Pohnpei State Senator Shelten Neth, the chairperson of Micronesia's legislative committee on health and social services, stated that he welcomes VRN and VA members to his island, and believes that“Micronesia is the place for final recovery for substance abuse because you will never find a scintilla of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, or any of the awful street drugs anywhere on this island nation to be tempted to back slide.”The Pohnpei-based treatment and medical center will be the first of its kind in the South Pacific, where public records previously reported over 14,000 military veterans living within Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa; and almost 90,000 VA members living in Hawaii. VRN's facility will offer a 180-day treatment program and outpatient services to VA members while allowing them to afford to live efficiently on the island while receiving VA's welfare pension and treatment covered by VA Community Care.To find out updates about the Veterans Recovery Network, visit VRN's website at .News Content Provided By: Leanna Fields & Kevin WesleyNote: Kevin Wesley is an independent journalist not affiliated with the organization(s) or person(s) referenced in this news content.

