Brazil Rises To 9Th In Global Economy, Edging Past Canada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the International Monetary Fund IMF ranks Brazil as the ninth-largest global economy, with a GDP of $2.13 trillion.



This achievement positions Brazi slightly ahead of Canada, with its $2.12 trillion GDP, and just behind Italy, which boasts a $2.19 trillion GDP.



With this status, the country ranks as the second-largest economic power in the Americas, following the United States.



The IMF's analysis positions the United States, China, and Germany as the top three global economies.



The IMF's World Economic Outlook report highlights global economic recovery following the pandemic and Ukraine conflict challenges.



A key prediction from the report is a gradual reduction in global inflation, driven by more stringent monetary policies and a decrease in raw material prices.







This scenario underscores a dynamic shift in the global economic landscape, with Brazil's ascent highlighting its growing influence and significance in the world economy.



Here are the 20 largest economies in the world in 2023, according to the IMF's projection:



1. United States - $26.95 trillion

2. China - $17.7 trillion

3. Germany - $4.43 trillion

4. Japan - $4.23 trillion

5. India - $3.73 trillion

6. United Kingdom - $3.33 trillion

7. France - $3.05 trillion

8. Italy - $2.19 trillion

9. Brazil - $2.13 trillion

10. Canada - $2.12 trillion

11. Russia - $1.86 trillion

12. Mexico - $1.81 trillion

13. South Korea - $1.71 trillion

14. Australia - $1.69 trillion

15. Spain - $1.58 trillion

16. Indonesia - $1.42 trillion

17. Turkey - $1.15 trillion

18. Netherlands - $1.09 trillion

19. Saudi Arabia - $1.07 trillion

20. Switzerland - $905 billion

