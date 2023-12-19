Brazil Rises To 9Th In Global Economy, Edging Past Canada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, the International Monetary Fund IMF ranks Brazil as the ninth-largest global economy, with a GDP of $2.13 trillion.
This achievement positions Brazi slightly ahead of Canada, with its $2.12 trillion GDP, and just behind Italy, which boasts a $2.19 trillion GDP.
With this status, the country ranks as the second-largest economic power in the Americas, following the United States.
The IMF's analysis positions the United States, China, and Germany as the top three global economies.
The IMF's World Economic Outlook report highlights global economic recovery following the pandemic and Ukraine conflict challenges.
A key prediction from the report is a gradual reduction in global inflation, driven by more stringent monetary policies and a decrease in raw material prices.
This scenario underscores a dynamic shift in the global economic landscape, with Brazil's ascent highlighting its growing influence and significance in the world economy.
Here are the 20 largest economies in the world in 2023, according to the IMF's projection:
1. United States - $26.95 trillion
2. China - $17.7 trillion
3. Germany - $4.43 trillion
4. Japan - $4.23 trillion
5. India - $3.73 trillion
6. United Kingdom - $3.33 trillion
7. France - $3.05 trillion
8. Italy - $2.19 trillion
9. Brazil - $2.13 trillion
10. Canada - $2.12 trillion
11. Russia - $1.86 trillion
12. Mexico - $1.81 trillion
13. South Korea - $1.71 trillion
14. Australia - $1.69 trillion
15. Spain - $1.58 trillion
16. Indonesia - $1.42 trillion
17. Turkey - $1.15 trillion
18. Netherlands - $1.09 trillion
19. Saudi Arabia - $1.07 trillion
20. Switzerland - $905 billion
