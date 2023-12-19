Brazil’S Struggle Against Rising Organized Crime Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the year 2023, Brazil found itself grappling with increasingly complex issues posed by organized crime, which strained its ability to mount an effective response.



The PCC and CV, notorious criminal groups, significantly contributed to this menacing rise, even within prisons.



Recent reports shed light on a disconcerting reality that Brazil was still struggling to address adequately.



The Ministry of Justice MJSP , per Folha de São Paulo, documented over seventy criminal factions with significant influence in Brazilian correctional facilities, revealing alarming data.



Of particular concern was the Red Command, which had extended its reach into 21 prisons, a notable increase from the previous year.



Similarly, the PCC had expanded to 23 correctional facilities, marking a two-facility growth from 2022.



The Red Command's decentralized structure posed a unique challenge compared to the well-structured First Capital Command, founded in 1993 in Taubaté prison, São Paulo.



These factions actively turned rehabilitation facilities into crime hubs, orchestrating and controlling operations with far-reaching consequences across South America.



Even beyond the prison walls, the organized crime issue extended its ominous grip, particularly in the domain of illegal mining, a key source of revenue for these nefarious groups.



Despite progress in curbing illegal mining, its resurgence highlighted these criminal organizations' adaptability to law enforcement efforts.







The far-reaching impact of these challenges became most evident in the realm of public safety.



Major cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro saw a worrying rise in crime, especially robberies and drug-related incidents, painting a grim security picture for citizens.



The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) provided a global perspective on this issue.

Brazil's troubling status as the world leader in homicide numbers

Its World Homicide Report for 2023 emphasized Brazil's troubling status as the world leader in absolute homicide numbers.



This statistic further underscored the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a comprehensive response.



In an attempt to address the escalating crisis, President Lula's government implemented the Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) decree in November.



This decree granted military forces policing powers in critical areas such as airports, ports, and border regions, with the provisions set to remain in effect until May 2024.



However, the effectiveness of such measures remained a subject of uncertainty.



Experts and observers continued to stress the necessity of developing more comprehensive and sustainable strategies to combat Brazil's growing menace of organized crime.

