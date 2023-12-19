Brazil’S Family Spending Boost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank BC observes a rise in household spending, driven by enhanced social programs and a growing job market.



These factors have increased family incomes. The BC highlights the importance of sticking to fiscal goals for future growth.



On December 19, 2023, the BC released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's (Copom) meeting.



In this meeting, Copom reduced the Selic rate by 0.5 points. This marked the fourth consecutive cut, bringing the rate down to 11.75% annually.



This decision plays a crucial role in Brazil's economic strategy.



The BC cautions that slower reform progress and weak fiscal discipline can raise the economy's neutral interest rate.







Additionally, risks arise from more subsidized credit and public debt uncertainties. Concerns about fiscal stability focus on meeting primary result targets.



The government's aim to eliminate the deficit by 2024 faces skepticism. Forecasts doubt this target will be met.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hinted at avoiding spending cuts in October. The government's decision in November not to modify the fiscal target raised the risk premium.



Brazil's inflation is gradually slowing a positive sign. Recent data aligns with the inflation target.



Globally, the situation is still unstable but improving. U.S. long-term interest rates are declining. Signs of global inflation reduction are emerging.

Job market is robust, though some slowdown is evident

The BC's analysis indicates a slowdown in Brazil's economic growth. Third-quarter data confirms this, but household consumption remains strong.



The job market is robust, though some slowdown is evident.



Increased family spending in the third quarter links to more jobs, social benefits, and deflation in key spending areas.



The BC observed a fall in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (FBCF), reflecting financial conditions and future outlooks.



The job market is dynamic, with recent increases in real income. The BC stresses the need to watch labor market trends closely.

