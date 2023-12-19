Gansu Earthquake: China’S Worst In Over A Decade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The recent 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Gansu province, China, struck at midnight, causing catastrophic widespread devastation.



Centered in Jishishan County, it resulted in over a hundred fatalities and hundreds of injuries.



This disaster is now considered China's deadliest earthquake since the one in Ludian in 2014.



Jishishan, where the quake hit hardest, is a mountainous and remote area on the edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.



This region's tectonic activity contributed to the severity of the quake. As one of China's economically less developed provinces, Gansu suffered greatly.



Many houses, built with inferior materials, could not withstand the quake's force, leading to significant damage and destruction.



Rescue operations faced numerous challenges. Damaged roads and services, coupled with extreme cold, hampered the rescue efforts.







Temperatures dropping to -13 degrees Celsius added to the difficulties. Despite these obstacles, a significant number of firefighters and military personnel were deployed.



They worked tirelessly, braving the cold and the aftershocks. President Xi Jinping urged comprehensive search and rescue efforts.



The government responded by allocating substantial funds for relief and initiating a high-level emergency response.



This event drew immediate support, both domestically and internationally. Countries like Taiwan and Pakistan offered condolences and assistance.



This earthquake is a stark reminder of the challenges faced in seismically active areas, especially those with limited resources.



It underscores the need for better infrastructure and preparedness in such regions.



The global community's response illustrates a unified effort to aid those affected by natural disasters.

