Nicaragua recently made a bold move by ordering the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to leave.



This action is part of President Daniel Ortega's broader strategy. Since 2018, his government has been firmly quelling dissent.



High-profile cases include jailing a religious leader and intimidating a beauty queen.



The United Nations has raised concerns over these actions. It notes that Nicaragua is moving away from its human rights commitments.



The country faces tough economic challenges, worsened by these political tensions. Reportedly, about 10% of Nicaraguans have fled abroad due to the unrest.







The ICRC's expulsion marks a significant escalation.



The organization is known for its neutral humanitarian work in conflict areas. Its absence will hinder crucial aid and support in Nicaragua.



This decision impacts humanitarian efforts and reflects Nicaragua's shift from international norms.



It highlights the government's disregard for both global standards and citizen welfare. Nicaragua isolates it internationally and brings attention to its human rights issues.



In summary, Nicaragua's expulsion from the ICRC is a part of ongoing efforts to suppress opposition.



This move, along with other repressive actions, underscores the need for global focus on Nicaragua's human rights situation.

