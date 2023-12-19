Rapid Wealth Shift From Latin America To Miami Benefits Banking Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent times, wealthy Latin American investors have been rapidly transferring their assets to Miami, marking one of history's fastest wealth migrations.



This movement is primarily driven by regional instability and the appeal of higher returns in Miami compared to their home countries.



Major banking institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and leading Brazilian banks are witnessing substantial growth in their asset management and client base due to this trend.



JPMorgan, for instance, reports a 10% increase in Mexican client assets managed in Miami this year.



Additionally, gains from Argentina, Chile, Peru, and other Latin American countries are evident.



Marice Brown of JPMorgan notes substantial client growth in Miami, leading to a 10% increase to 120 in the workforce for Mexican client services.



JPMorgan manages about $180 billion from Latin America, coordinated from hubs in Miami, Houston, New York, and Geneva.







With the ongoing asset shift, the firm plans to expand its Latin American private banking division in Miami's 1450 Brickell Ave building.



Similarly, Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA from Brazil are experiencing a surge in their operations.



Post-acquiring a bank in Coral Gables in 2019, Bradesco's Miami staff has grown, and its wealth under custody in Florida has doubled to $4 billion.



Itau Unibanco reports a 10% increase in wealth management this year, managing about $24 billion.



The bank opened over 1,000 accounts in Miami in 2023 and hired Fernando Marques to lead its private banking in the city.



Morgan Stanley faces challenges in Miami, losing clients and bankers amid a Federal Reserve review of its anti-money laundering policies.



The firm is revising its policy for Latin American clients, including increasing account minimums and halting new account openings for individuals in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Left-leaning governments are causing capital flight

U.S. interest rates, currently high with expected Federal Reserve cuts, attract investors to dollar-denominated bonds and private credit.



JPMorgan's Miami team, focusing on clients from countries like Argentina, Chile, and Peru, expanded by 10% to 70 people.



They cater to Latin American clients with $10 million or more investments.



Carlos Gribel of Andbank in Miami observes that the trend toward left-leaning governments in countries like Chile and Colombia is causing capital fligh as investors seek safer investment havens.



Andbank's Miami-managed wealth, predominantly from these countries, significantly contributes to its portfolio.



Brazilian investors, however, are moving assets at a slower pace due to high local interest rates and political stability.



Still, investments in offshore tax havens are on the rise. Bradesco leads in non-resident U.S. real estate financing in Florida with a $2.3 billion mortgage portfolio.



CEO Henrique Lima sees growth potential in this low-delinquency, profitable market.



Miami's real estate market remains strong, fueled by local crises in Latin America, as many investors prefer U.S. real estate investments.



With information from Bloomberg in Linea

