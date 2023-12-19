SMAART Company Acquires RMS Accounting, Cementing Leadership In South Florida's Financial Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SMAART Company acquires RMS Accounting

SMAART's acquisition of RMS Accounting marks a strategic leap, enhancing service offerings and setting new standards in the financial sector.

- Ray DominguezMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SMAART Company , a frontrunner in the financial services industry, announced today its strategic acquisition of RMS Accounting, a move that significantly bolsters its position in South Florida's competitive market.The $4 million acquisition represents SMAART's second major foray in the region this year, signifying a growing dominance and an unwavering commitment to its expansion strategy.“With RMS Accounting under our wing, we are not just expanding our client base; we are enriching our service portfolio and enhancing our ability to meet diverse financial needs,” says COO Gus Gonzalez.STRATEGIC EXPANSION AND CLIENT BASE GROWTHThe acquisition of RMS Accounting brings an influx of over 3,000 new clients to SMAART Company, including more than 40 homeowners' associations (HOAs), substantially widening its market reach. This strategic move positions SMAART as a key player in the region, poised to offer a broader range of financial services tailored to a diverse client base.INVESTMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND TALENTIn line with its growth strategy, SMAART has invested an additional $2 million in a new headquarters building. This investment underscores the company's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its expanding team and growing clientele.The acquisition also introduces 19 highly skilled professionals to SMAART's team, enhancing its expertise with valuable Enrolled Agent (EA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certifications.OVERCOMING CHALLENGES AND EXPANSIONSMAART Company's journey has not been without its challenges. Despite facing setbacks in previous negotiations, the company has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic foresight. This acquisition is a clear indication of SMAART's ability to navigate complex market dynamics and emerge stronger, staying aligned with its ambitious expansion plans.REMARKABLE GROWTH TRAJECTORYSMAART Company continues to showcase impressive growth, with a notable 71% increase in year-over-year performance. This growth is not just a testament to SMAART's business acumen but also reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.“Our growth is a clear indicator of our team's hard work and dedication. We're not just growing in size; we're growing in value to our clients,” says CEO Ray Dominguez.FUTURE OUTLOOK AND FINANCIAL PROJECTIONSThe integration of RMS Accounting into SMAART Company's operations is expected to create considerable financial synergy. While exact figures remain confidential, the projected increase in combined sales signifies a substantial boost in revenue, marking a significant percentage growth over the previous year's figures. This financial upswing is a promising indicator of both companies' potential in a unified front.“Our vision at SMAART is to continuously seek opportunities that allow us to serve our clients better, and this acquisition is a significant step in that direction,” says COO Gus Gonzalez.About SMAART CompanyCompany Based in Miami, Florida, SMAART Company has established itself as a leader in the financial services sector, known for its innovative solutions and exceptional client service. With a growing presence in South Florida, SMAART Company is strategically expanding its reach, continuously seeking opportunities to enhance its services and solidify its market position.About RMS AccountingRMS Accounting is a comprehensive accounting firm that was established in 1984 by Steven and Theresa Weil, both of whom hold PhDs in Business Administration and are enrolled agents (EAs) authorized to represent clients in all fifty states before all levels of the IRS. Their expertise is broad, covering areas such as tax planning, estate planning, audit representation, and tax preparation. RMS Accounting is committed to providing services of the highest quality and integrity, with a focus on personalized solutions.The alliance between SMAART Company and RMS Accounting is a thrilling development, blending SMAART's tech savvy with RMS's financial acumen to redefine the future of financial services. This dynamic duo is poised to innovate client experiences, revolutionize service delivery, and explore new market frontiers, promising an exciting era of growth and transformation.

