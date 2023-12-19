Marjan Welcomes Third Hilton Property On Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island As Part Of AED500 Million Development

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Developed by M Hospitality, the luxury project features a 5-star hotel, 60 branded residences and the highest 360-degree sky pool in the Northern Emirates.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced an iconic new landmark backed by Hilton on Al Marjan Island, one of the Northern Emirate's premium tourism, business and investment destinations. The project, consisting of a 5-star hotel and exclusive branded residences, will be built by M Hospitality on the upscale Al Marjan Island.

This is the third Hilton property to be brought to Al Marjan Island by M Hospitality, which has delivered successful projects including the world's largest Hampton by Hilton.

The new project comprises 410 keys, encompassing 350 hotel rooms and 60 exclusive residences. It will showcase the highest 360-degree sky pool in the Northern Emirates, an executive lounge, a convention centre, and three F&B outlets, along with recreational facilities. Designed by the award-winning architectural firm JT+Partners, this Hilton-operated hotel, backed by AED500 million investment, is expected to elevate hospitality standards in Ras Al Khaimah.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said:“The latest Hilton property will usher in a new era of luxury living on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island as the enduring appeal of waterfront living continues to attract local, regional and global investors to our flagship development. The new property reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's growing stature as a leading international tourism, business and investment destination and is a testament to Al Marjan Island's reputation as an exceptional living space for both homeowners and investors who are raising the bar in the hospitality sector. We are confident that M Hospitality's latest Hilton-backed property will significantly elevate the lifestyles of our discerning clientele.”

Mohammed Ruqait, Chairman of M Hospitality, said:“We are honoured to unveil our latest venture-a 5-star hotel and branded residences on Ras Al Khaimah's iconic Al Marjan Island. This project reflects our commitment to redefining luxury living, offering an extraordinary hospitality experience. Teaming up with the prestigious Hilton brand signifies the third milestone in our journey, and we are excited to contribute to the cultural and economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah.”

He added:“We are designing an exceptional development that will be an example of excellence on Al Marjan Island. Together with the strategic location and our commitment to sustainability, our goal is to exceed the highest standards of hospitality in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Through this project, we promise to provide the best design through which we pledged to create a design that will be an example of excellence on Al Marjan Island. The meticulous design, strategic location and commitment to sustainability underscore our goal of exceeding the highest standards of hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The latest hospitality project on Al Marjan Island further enhances Ras Al Khaimah's appeal as a leading international tourism, business and investment destination. With this new development, M Hospitality aims to surpass Ras Al Khaimah's gold standards in hospitality by offering an unparalleled upscale living experience for luxury enthusiasts and property buyers seeking exclusive experiences. Due for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, the project will enrich Ras Al Khaimah's cultural and economic landscape.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region's leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan's strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah's natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate's future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About M HOSPITALITY:

M Hospitality is a distinguished and visionary hospitality development company committed to redefining luxury living and hospitality experiences. With a track record of successful ventures, M Hospitality stands out as a leader in the industry, combining opulence and unmatched hospitality in its projects.

M Hospitality's portfolio includes landmark projects such as the world's largest Hampton by Hilton and the DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island Resort & Spa, the first hilton hotel to open on Al Marjan Island. These ventures showcase the company's dedication to meticulous design, strategic locations, and sustainability practices.

Founded and led by Mohammed Ruqait, M Hospitality has become synonymous with delivering excellence in the creation of upscale hotels and branded residences. The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living is evident in its strategic partnerships with renowned brands like Hilton, marking significant milestones in the hospitality sector.