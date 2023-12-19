IHG's HOLIDAY INN HOSTED ITS FIRST EDUCATIONAL PANEL SERIES IN THE BUSINESS DISTRICT RIYADH

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Riyadh, KSA: IHG's Holiday Inn brand hosted an engaging panel discussion in the Open Lobby of Holiday Inn Riyadh, The Business District, a contemporary, vibrant, and welcoming space perfect for socialising and working. The event took place on 20th November 2023 and marks the first in a series of sessions welcoming influential and young business leaders to share their expertise and connect with potential investors.

The panel discussion featured two remarkable female entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia who have made a significant impact on their followers and local community. The panel discussion was attended by 20 people, including hotel guests and top-tier media. The speakers, Sarah Farhoud and Manar Munshi, the visionaries behind KSA Runners Club and Mommies Club SA, respectively, have created thriving online platforms, inspiring and empowering women across the region.

Sarah's KSA Runners Club not only motivates individuals to embrace running but also ignites a movement dedicated to cultivating a healthy lifestyle. Meanwhile, Manar's Mommies Club SA provides a supportive space for mothers, offering invaluable resources and solutions through seminars and online workshops.

During the session, these inspiring women shared their journey of entrepreneurship and the transformative impact they've had on society.