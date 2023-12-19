PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Estimated Monthly Distributions For PIMCO Canada Exchange Traded Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) today announced the estimated 2023 December and annual cash distributions for the ETF series (“ETF Series”) of the PIMCO Canada mutual funds that distribute monthly (“Funds”). The estimated distribution amounts may differ from the actual amounts. Unitholders of record of the ETF Series, at the close of business on December 27, 2023, will receive per-unit cash distribution payable on or about January 2, 2024. Details of the per-unit cash distribution amounts are as follow:

Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PMIF $0.26359 PIMCO Monthly Income Fund (Canada) US$ PMIF.U US $0.28365 PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Fund (Canada) IGCF $0.07610 PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) PMNT $0.13690 PIMCO Low Duration Monthly Income Fund (Canada) PLDI $0.04143

Final distribution amounts will be announced by PIMCO Canada on or about December 22, 2023.

The Manager, PIMCO Canada, administers and manages the PIMCO Canada ETFs, and retains Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), to provide sub-advisory services to the Funds.

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350

