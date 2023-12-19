SGS Expands RED Accreditation As A Notified Body For Latest Articles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RED articles 3.3 (d), (e) and (f) become mandatory on August 1, 2025

EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce its accreditation by the European Commission as a Notified Body for the latest delegated act of the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) (2014/53/EU) which aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of wireless devices available in the EU.SGS Fimko Ltd (SGS), in Finland, gained accreditation for Article 3(3)(d), (e) and (f) which seeks to further protect privacy and personal data, and minimize fraud. The award extends the scope of SGS's current RED Notified Body status and was granted following a rigorous audit procedure which saw the company demonstrate its expertise and competence to issue a verdict on products at this level.Mika Richardt, Global Head of Product Certification, SGS said:“We're proud to lead the way in the quality of the services we provide and delighted with this extension to our RED Notified Body scope which recognizes the technical competence, credibility and reliability of our laboratories and certification services.“As more and more products employ radio technology in their applications, and many of these devices connect to the Internet, security threats for products to be attacked and exploited increase. SGS looks forward to supporting manufacturers to meet the new requirements in the months ahead.”Article 3(3)(d), (e) and (f) is applicable to certain categories of wireless devices that include mobile phones, tablets and laptops, smart home appliances, children's toys and baby monitors, as well as smartwatches and wearable fitness trackers.RED is applicable to all electrical and electronic devices that intentionally emit and receive radio waves at frequencies below 3,000GHz. It establishes a regulatory framework for placing radio equipment on the market by setting essential requirements for safety and health, electromagnetic compatibility, and the efficient use of the radio spectrum.On August 1, 2025, RED articles 3.3 (d), (e) and (f) will become mandatory for all wireless devices and products sold in the EU which are in the scope of these articles and manufacturers of radio connected devices must then be compliant or face potential action.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

