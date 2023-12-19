SAF Tehnika Unveils Integra-X2: High Capacity Meets AES 256 Encryption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAF Tehnika (NASDAQ:SAF1R)

RIGA, LATVIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SAF Tehnika, a leader in microwave data transmission technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the Integra-X2. Building upon the success of the Integra-X series, the Integra-X2 is designed to meet the advanced security needs of government institutions, utilities, and public safety entities.The Integra-X2 introduces an added AES256 encryption feature, significantly enhancing data security. This development addresses the crucial need for secure communication channels, diminishing the risk of data corruption and theft.Egils Viškints, Project Manager at SAF Tehnika, emphasized the importance of this enhancement: "With the Integra-X2, we're not only meeting industry standards but also addressing our customers' evolving security concerns. This represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge, secure communication solutions.“The Integra-X2 includes significant safety features of the preceding Integra-X model, such as secure web access (HTTPS), secure monitoring via SNMP V3, and a Secure Command Line Interface by SSH. Additionally, the Integra-X2 offers multi-level user login access for enhanced security management. With the newly added layer of AES 256 Encryption, the Integra-X2 ensures an even greater level of protection against potential threats.The SAF Integra-X2 is the latest addition to our secure microwave portfolio, which features NIST-certified FIPS-197 AES 256 Encryption Products such as the Integra G, Phoenix G2, and Phoenix G2+.Founded in 1999, SAF Tehnika has grown to become a global force in the field of microwave data transmission technology. With over two decades of innovation and expertise, the company has established a significant presence in more than 130 countries worldwide.For more information about the Integra-X2, please visit

