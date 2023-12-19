Moonlabs Announces Official Arrival Of Devikins On PC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Players will be able to enjoy the Web3 RPG from their computer with full support from Google Play.

- Sergio Nunes - CEONEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MoonLabs Studios, a decentralized indie game studio created by veterans of the games industry, is releasing the official version of the game on PC using the Google Play Games platform. With this release players will be able to experience the full game directly on their desktop or laptop.With a player base of almost 80,000 and a community that's just as excitable as a Devikin itself, Sergio Nunes, CEO of Moonlabs believes that this will expand the user base for those who don't have easy access to mobile phones:“With this update we're aiming at bringing more players to the game who otherwise wouldn't be able to easily play, creating an even bigger community of Devikings and Queens.”Effective immediately, users can play Devikins on Google Play Games (GPG), and that's not even mentioning that brand new installs of the GPG Client give new players a one time $7 Welcome Offer, as well as one time $5 Engagement Offer just for playing!Devikins is a Web3 game with a player-first design focus that takes place in a chaotic world known as the Void, where the main task is to create an army of Devikin and search for the Overlord in Story Mode. In addition to that, players can keep their collection of characters fresh and aim for the strongest, most competitive roster possible via the breeding system, and flex your strategy skills with PvP by taking on other players in the Arena.Players can expect fun, yet challenging turn-based combat as part of both Story-mode and PvP, using a system based on classic JRPGs that's been spiced up with Devikins' own, special twist – ensuring combat and team building is strategic, but easy to jump into.During the entire month of December, new players are welcome to try Devikins and get a headstart via a special promotion! Just use referral code XMASDVK to receive 4 Replica Weapons, 10 Bags of Rare Training Items and 1 Growth Injection. To cap it all off, players that reach Account Level 10 will earn themselves 7 days of a M.A.D. subscription completely free of charge. To check out the details on all of this year's Christmas events, check out this Medium article.For those that are familiar with cryptocurrency, Devikins has its own token: DVK, which you can earn for free just by playing the game – and later exchange for money in the real world using their partner Klever – who are a pioneering force in the global blockchain ecosystem, boasting a dynamic platform that caters to over 3.5 million users. The Klever ecosystem is known for its vast user base and its capability to support many digital assets, ensuring safe trading and cryptocurrency management.For all details on new features and events, interested players are invited to check out the Devikins website, join the Official Facebook community, or hop in their Discord and chat with other players, and even the developers themselves!To download the Android version or the iOS version, click here .About MoonlabsMoonLabs Studios is a Canadian company based in the always rainy Vancouver, British Columbia. Founded and composed of veteran game developers, they currently employ sixteen full time professionals.MoonLabs CEO, Sérgio Nunes, is a generalist game developer and hardcore gamer who has been programming for over fifteen years in video game, mobile software, and virtual reality development.About KleverKlever is a pioneering force in the global blockchain ecosystem, boasting a dynamic platform that caters to over 3.5 million users. The ecosystem is known for its vast user base and its capability to support many digital assets, ensuring safe trading and cryptocurrency management.Klever's partnership with Moonlabs and our support for DVK exemplifies our ongoing mission: Continually innovating and providing the best for our users, merging the realms of gaming and blockchain for the future.

