(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Government of the Virgin Islands

ROAD TOWN, Tortola – Acting postmaster-general Iris Romney has announced the release of the commemorative stamp collection of the Coronation of King Charles III on 6 May 2023. This collection was launched today 19 December, 2023.

The 20-cent stamp depicts London, England, UK, on 6th May, 2023. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are seen leaving Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation ceremony in Westminister Abbey.

The 35-cent stamp depicts King Charles III after being crowned with St Edwards's crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminister Abbey, London.

The 50-cent depicts King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after their coronation ceremony in Westminister Abbey, London.

The $1.00 depicts King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation.

The first-day covers and mint sets are now available for purchase at the General main post office in Road Town, Tortola and the Valley Branch post office in Virgin Gorda.

The post BVI releases King Charles coronation commemorative stamp appeared first on Caribbean News Global .