CUDO Compute Unveils Pioneering Affiliate Programme Amidst Rising Demand For High-Performance Cloud Resources

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONDON, 19 December 2023 - CUDO Compute, a pioneer in sustainable and distributed cloud computing services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new affiliate scheme. This timely initiative arrives as the demand for high-performance GPU and CPU cloud resources intensifies, driven by the growing needs of AI, machine learning, and video rendering applications.

The affiliate scheme is open for signup to anyone for a limited period, offering a generous 5% payout from customer purchases for the first 12 months*. This new programme presents a fantastic opportunity for content creators and influencers in the IT and Tech industry to earn substantial commissions while promoting CUDO Compute's cutting-edge services.

CUDO Compute's affiliate scheme is straightforward for anyone to use. Upon registration, affiliates can quickly promote related content through their preferred media channels. CUDO Compute can provide promotional assets to help maximise the impact of these promotions.

Influencers with particularly large, relevant audiences are encouraged to contact CUDO Compute directly for bespoke terms. CUDO's new affiliate programme is a fantastic opportunity to earn additional passive income while promoting a service shaping the future of cloud computing.

CUDO Compute is not just revolutionising the cloud industry with its distributed cloud marketplace, but it's also leading the way in environmental sustainability. By leveraging underutilised computing resources globally, CUDO Compute provides a more sustainable economic and ecological model for computing. This approach reduces waste and energy consumption, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability.

Pete Hill, Co-founder and VP of Corporate Development at CUDO Compute said, "We're excited to offer this unique opportunity for affiliates to join us in promoting our innovative distributed cloud computing platform. With the growing demand for high-performance cloud resources, there has never been a better time for content creators and influencers to partner with us and benefit from our generous affiliate scheme."

CUDO Compute invites all content creators and influencers in the IT and Tech industry to join this exciting new affiliate scheme. It's a fantastic opportunity to earn while promoting a service that is shaping the future of cloud computing.

About CUDO Compute

CUDO Compute is a fairer cloud computing platform for everyone. It provides global access to distributed GPU and CPU-based resources by leveraging underutilised computing. The platform is revolutionising the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralised cloud. Through its distributed cloud marketplace, CUDO Compute offers an efficient, robust, and cost-effective way to connect buyers and sellers of computing power.