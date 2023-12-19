Recycle Your Christmas Tree With Francis House Children's Hospice This January

(MENAFN- Pressat) In an exciting new partnership with JustHelping you can recycle your Christmas tree and support a worthy cause.

Francis House Children's Hospice will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees in partnership with national charity JustHelping and St Ann's Hospice. Anyone living in Manchester, Stockport, Trafford and Salford can register their Christmas tree for collection up until midnight on January 7.

The trees will then be collected between Thursday, January 11 and Sunday, January 14 by a team of volunteers and recycled at Wythenshawe Park where the chippings will be used in local parks.

For the last ten years, JustHelping and St Ann's Hospice have run the popular collections which last year raised almost £65,000 for local charities from the collection of 5,000 trees.

With the expansion of the scheme into more postcode areas, JustHelping invited Francis House Children's Hospice to join the campaign and the charity is hoping to benefit from the donations made to collect the trees.

Kate Puć, fundraising officer at Francis House Children's Hospice said:“We are delighted to be on board this year with the Christmas tree collection and thank JustHelping for asking us to be a part of this campaign. We are hoping plenty of our supporters will ask for their tree to be recycled and help to raise vital funding for their local children's hospice.

“We support families from all the areas participating in the scheme. Vvery bit of support and every donation, helps keep the doors of Francis House open. We are also reaching out to our supporters to help with the collections and for anyone with a van to come forward with offers of help.”

JustHelping supports volunteers, businesses and charities to contribute to their community and the environment. The national Christmas tree collection raises essential funds for hospices and communities through the income raised from donations.

Tom Laverty, development manager at JustHelping said:“JustHelping are delighted to welcome Francis House to the MCR Christmas Tree Collection. The event provides an easy and convenient way for people to donate to their local community and we are excited to be offering more households the opportunity to support both children and adult hospices in Greater Manchester.”

Based in Didsbury, Francis House provides a home from home where the families of children with life-limiting conditions receive professional care, support and friendship. Services include respite care, day care, homecare, sibling support groups, end of life care and symptom control, and emotional support and bereavement support.

Kate said:“Register your tree before the 7th of January to make sure you secure your slot and enjoy your Christmas knowing that you won't be queuing at the recycling centre to dispose of your tree in the New Year!”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the scheme or to book a collection can visit