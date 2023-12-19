Steve Bosson Joins Market America Worldwide | SHOP As The Driving Force Behind Future Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Greensboro, NC, Dec. 13, 2023 – Market America Worldwide | SHOP is excited to announce the addition of Steve Bosson as Chief Growth Officer, a dynamic role dedicated to broadening the company's horizons: both in terms of global reach and economic impact. Co-founder and CEO, Loren Ridinger, and Marc Ashley, President share their enthusiasm in welcoming Bosson, who brings years of experience and a mindset of innovation to the company.

Steve Bosson steps into the Chief Growth Officer role with a distinguished 29-year tenure at Avon, a global leader in direct selling and a brand synonymous with trust and excellence. Throughout his remarkable career, Steve has demonstrated his leadership abilities in various capacities, most recently as President of Sales and Chief Operations Officer/President of Sales in the US & North America, following previous roles in Europe, Middle East & Africa. His expertise spans the direct selling industry internationally, and he is well-versed in digital transformation, having pioneered numerous consumer and sales leader initiatives.





With an astute understanding of strategy, development and the integral support structures for sales leaders, Steve is set to be a driving force in Market America Worldwide | SHOP's continued growth. His appointment echoes the company's commitment to expanding its reach, innovating in the ecommerce landscape, and launching new products and initiatives.

“We are going big here with Steve coming onboard to help us continue to grow this amazing company,” said Marc.“Steve is focused on growth of the entire business, whether it's new market entries, leading the commercial activation of existing markets, or supporting brand new product launches and initiatives.”

Please join us in celebrating Steve Bosson's new role and the exciting future that lies ahead for Market America Worldwide | SHOP.

