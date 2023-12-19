Prontoblock And ABE Global Collaborate To Transform Tokenized Securities Trading

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The partnership will harness the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the issuance, trading, and settlement of tokenized securities.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Prontoblock, a leading digital asset fintech company, announced a strategic partnership with ABE Global, a pioneer in blockchain-based financial markets. This partnership will enable the tokenization, purchase and trading of securities across interconnected blockchains. Prontoblock will use its expertise and resources to tokenize third-party issuers' securities for the purpose of accessing ABE's digital asset trading platform.

The partnership will harness the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized securities. By integrating these technologies, the process will become faster, more efficient and secure, attracting more investors and increasing trading volume.

Tokenization, the process of transforming regulated securities like bonds, equities and other Real World Assets (RWAs) into digital assets, is poised to revolutionize financial markets. CITI Global predicts tokenization will experience 80x growth in private markets, reaching nearly $4 trillion in value by 2030. Major financial institutions are embracing tokenization at an unprecedented rate, fueling its ascent and validating its immense potential.

John Murphy, co-founder and chairman of Prontoblock, commented, "We're excited to partner with ABE on this transformative journey. Together, we will leverage ABE's hybrid trading technology and multi-jurisdiction licensing approach to unlock the immense potential of tokenized securities, making global financial markets more accessible, efficient and secure for investors worldwide."

John Pigott, CEO of ABE, echoed the sentiment. "Our collaboration with Prontoblock signifies a new era for the financial industry. By combining our strengths in blockchain technology and global market access, we're poised to create a market ecosystem that benefits both issuers and investors."

This partnership will facilitate the expansion of both companies into new markets and attract international investors seeking innovative and compliant financial solutions.

Prontoblock and ABE are taking proactive measures to ensure all listed tokenized securities fully comply with applicable securities regulations in regions they operate. This commitment solidifies their status as trusted partners for their global clientele, safeguarding financial interests within the bounds of regulatory frameworks.

About Prontoblock

Prontoblock is a fintech company that leverages blockchain technology to provide cutting-edge solutions for the financial industry. Led by a team with extensive expertise in capital markets and blockchain-based systems, Prontoblock offers solutions that enable financial institutions and businesses to streamline transactions, enhance security and integrate digital assets seamlessly. Revolutionizing the financial landscape, the company offers secure and efficient transaction processing, analytics and decentralized digital asset integration.

About ABE Global

ABE Global combines single registration, global trading and real-time settlement to create the first truly global market. Through ABE, high-growth companies and asset-based issuers can access the full potential of global capital reserves. The company's trading platform merges distributed ledger technology (DLT) and traditional financial technology to offer real-time clearance and settling of trades with the performance and safety of major exchanges, enabling investors to freely access tokenized financial products.

Contact Information

Alex Gault

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

415-830-6739

SOURCE: Prontoblock

View the original press release on newswire.