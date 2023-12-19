Chaney Enterprises Acquires DPD Team Concrete

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GAMBRILLS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Chaney Enterprises, a leading construction materials business located in the Mid-Atlantic Region, proudly announces the acquisition of DPD Team Concrete , a prominent concrete supplier based in Eastern North Carolina.-

The acquisition, anticipated to close in January, includes DPD Team Concrete's corporate office in Winterville, NC, and its seven concrete plants strategically located throughout the region, with sites in Belhaven, Chocowinity, Grantsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, and Winterville.

DPD Team Concrete, also known as Greenville Ready Mixed Concrete, Inc., has been a local fixture since 1982. What began as a single location in Greenville, NC, evolved into a thriving enterprise with a significant presence in North Carolina.

DPD Team Concrete's employees will join the Chaney Enterprises family, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of exceptional service for customers in the region. This acquisition further strengthens Chaney's position as a leading player in the construction materials industry, offering an expanded geographic footprint in North Carolina.

"We are excited to expand our presence in North Carolina," said Francis "Hall" Chaney, III, CEO of Chaney Enterprises. "DPD is an exceptional local supplier with deep roots in their market; we look forward to supporting their team into the future."

About Chaney Enterprises

Founded in 1962 by Eugene "Babe" Chaney, Chaney Enterprises recently celebrated their 60th year in business. Built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix concrete, sand, gravel, and stone to its customers throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and North Carolina by land, sea, and rail. From its headquarters in Gambrills, Maryland, the company operates 66 ready-mix concrete plants and 12 sand and gravel facilities. For more information visit ChaneyEnterprises .

