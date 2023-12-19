Coffman Engineers Opens New Office In Phoenix

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Expansion Provides Local Support for Ongoing Projects

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a leading multidiscipline engineering firm with offices nationwide, announced the opening of a new office in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix office fulfills Coffman's strategic plans to expand service offerings to a growing client base in Arizona and the Southwest.

Christopher Thomas, PE, Fire Protection Engineering, Coffman Engineers

Through key hires and a significant number of recent local projects, Coffman has identified Phoenix as a strategic location and a natural step for expansion. Market opportunities in the area align with Coffman's experience in commercial, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and government.

"Coffman has supported multidiscipline projects in Phoenix for many years, and we're excited for the opportunity to support clients locally. We're fortunate to be warmly received by the community and to have talented local engineers with the knowledge to grow our team," said Dave Ruff, PE, Coffman's CEO/COB.

The office is led by senior fire protection engineer Christopher (Chris) Thomas, PE. He has over 10 years of fire protection engineering experience in the Phoenix market and 15 years managing fire protection and manufacturing safety programs.

"Chris provides a level of local knowledge that we haven't had before, and he is quickly integrating our team into the Phoenix market. We are fortunate to have him and the enthusiasm of our clients, and we are looking forward to being a part of this community," said Scott Twele, PE, Coffman's Regional Manager.

The Phoenix office offers progressive fire protection, life safety, and mechanical engineering services. Additional services are coordinated with regional offices including civil, structural, and electrical engineering services.

The office is located at 4250 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Suite 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has more than 780 employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman or connect with us on social media.

