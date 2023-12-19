Mars Energy Group Invests In Calstate Solar

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Mars Energy Group, a holding company for commercial solar companies, is pleased to announce a strategic investment into CalState Solar via its subsidiary, Solara Home Energy. With this investment, CalState becomes the seventh company to be integrated into the Mars Energy portfolio.

ROCKLIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Mars Energy Group ('Mars'), a holding company for commercial solar companies, is pleased to announce a strategic investment into CalState Solar ('CalState') via its subsidiary, Solara Home Energy. With this, CalState becomes the seventh company to be integrated into Mars Energy's portfolio, which includes NewGen Energy (the platform company), Solara Home Energy, Ready Home Energy, K12 Solar, SolarCare+, and Envest.

MARS CalState

MARS Energy CalState Strategic Investment

Based in Murrieta, CA, CalState specializes in catering to builders within the new home construction market. Due to the recently enforced Title 24 Building Standards Code in California, all new residential builds are now required to incorporate solar panels. This investment strengthens Mars' presence in the new-home construction solar market and expands our capabilities to the entire state of California. James and Chris Pearce, brothers and co-founders of CalState, will lead Mars' new-home division under Solara as its CEO and COO, respectively.

Abe Emard, CEO of Agriculture, Commercial, and Industrial (ACI) and Shared Services within Mars, comments, "Our alliance with CalState brings aboard seasoned leadership, cultivated builder relationships, and operational prowess. With James and Chris steering our new-home division, we're strategically positioned to dominate the new-home construction sector and expand our share in the commercial solar market."

The Pearce brothers share the enthusiasm for this venture. James remarks, "Joining forces with Mars enables CalState to harness the extensive resources of a larger corporation, including advancements in technology, finance, procurement, and marketing." Chris adds, "This collaboration empowers us to concentrate on our strengths - sales, operations, and delivering unparalleled customer service."

"We welcome CalState and its team into Mars' family with open arms. Integrating CalState into the Mars family aligns with our mission of acquiring exceptional solar companies and providing them with the resources of a larger organization, while preserving the essence of a tightly-knit company culture. The future looks promising!" remarked Manvendra Saxena, Founder & Executive Chairman of Mars Energy Group.

About Mars Energy Group

Mars Energy Group is a holding company that acquires solar companies & provides post-acquisition support by utilizing technology, implementing systems, and driving process improvements.

About Solara Home Energy

Solara Home Energy specializes in solar panel installation services for new home builders in California.

Contact Information

Cody Kilmer

Cody Kilmer, Chief Marketing Officer of all Mars Energy Portfolio Companies

[email protected]

(916) 274-7608

SOURCE: MARS Energy

View the original press release on newswire.