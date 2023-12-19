CLR Medical Prioritizes Adaptability And Scalability In Stratetgic Alliance With Uniphar Logistics For Optimal Partner Success

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / CLR Medical, a trusted medical device company based out of Maryland, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Uniphar Logistics for warehousing and fulfillment here in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Uniphar Logistics' adaptability and scalability were key factors in choosing a growth partner for CLR. Coupled with the proximity of their facility to our manufacturing site, these qualities made them an ideal choice." from Galen Robertson, CEO of Vital Simplicity. He is the consultant for CLR responsible for the RFQ in selecting the 3PL partnership.

CLR Medical has developed a simple solution for suction and irrigation through indwelling catheters such as chest tubes. The patented CLR Irrigator is an ergonomic/irrigator that empowers easy, one-handed lavage and evacuation of fluid collections such as hemothorax. Their unique CLR Port can stay attached to the indwelling catheter, allowing standard drainage as well as clean access for repeated/delayed lavage without breaking the drainage circuit.

Pictured: Galen Robertson, CEO of Vital Simplicity

Uniphar Logistics, part of the Uniphar Group of companies understands what manufacturers require to be successful in setting up a global supply chain, with our focus on excellence in quality systems, real-time IT solutions, and worldwide stock locations for our Life science customers. Not only do we offer third-party logistics services and back-office support, but Uniphar MedTech also distributes medical products in the EU that can provide a sales channel in multiple countries, for our medical device manufacturers.

The Company's vision is to improve patient access to pharmaco-medical products and treatments by enhancing connectivity between manufacturers and healthcare stakeholders. Ger Rabbit, CEO said, "The US market is a huge potential for Uniphar so expanding with a flagship location in North Carolina and bringing in Kay to join alongside Rick to execute our vision as a global leader for our manufacturers."

About Uniphar Logistics : We're proudly part of the Uniphar Group, a global leader in life sciences and pharmaceutical distribution with a €2.1 billion footprint. Our ultramodern 65,000 square foot 3PL warehouse in Raleigh, North Carolina, represents our commitment to excellence. This East Coast Hub efficiently serves Uniphar's worldwide life science clients and North American manufacturers, boasting ground coverage to reach 70% of the population within two days. With cutting-edge temperature-controlled storage, including cold chain capabilities, and comprehensive warehousing services, we're dedicated to offering top-tier logistics, technical support, and repairs tailored for the life science industry.

Facility Highlights : . Temperature Controlled . ISO 13485 Certified . Service & Repair . 24/7 Temperature Monitoring . Kitting . Returns and Reverse Logistics Management . Value-Added Services (VAS) . Re-Labeling . Customer Service . Web Order Entry . Advanced Inventory Management . eAdvanced Shipping Notice . EDI/API Integration . 36 ft ceilings . Back-up generator. Cold Chain

