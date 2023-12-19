Legal Assistant Amie Douglass Obtains Associates In Applied Science, Paralegal

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Legal Assistant Amie Douglass, currently employed at Saluda Law, LLC, obtains Associates in Applied Science, Paralegal from Midlands Technical College.

LEXINGTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Saluda Law, LLC is pleased to announce that Legal Assistant Amie Douglass has obtained her Associates in Applied Science, Paralegal from Midlands Technical College. This educational achievement is the result of Douglass' hard work and commitment to her education while maintaining employment. Saluda Law, LLC is excited about this development and the positive impact it will have on fulfilling the firm's commitment to serving its clients.

Douglass works with Attorney Judah VanSyckel out of the Lexington, South Carolina office. Her duties are wide reaching and she is often the first point of contact for many of the firm's clients. Douglass has experience with criminal defense matters and civil cases. She has significant experience in gathering discovery from the various prosecutors' offices in the numerous criminal matters that the firm handles. In the civil justice arena, she has experience working on False Claims Act cases and other civil matters like personal injury cases such as car wreck cases that the firm handles. Prior to beginning work as a Legal Assistant, Douglass had significant managerial and customer service experience in the food and beverage industry.

Saluda Law, LLC's core practice areas include criminal defense and whistleblower matters. The firm's criminal practice has included clients whose charges were in the South Carolina Summary, Family, and Circuit Courts and the Federal District Court for the District of South Carolina. The firm's whistleblower practice includes False Claims Act qui tam cases, FIRREA/FIAFEA matters, and IRS Whistleblower matters. Other matters are considered on a case-by-case basis, including personal injury cases, such as car wrecks, truck wrecks, and catastrophic injury cases. Saluda Law, LLC has also recently filed several lawsuits that included claims under the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act (SCUTPA).

VanSyckel has experience with both criminal and civil matters in federal and state courts. He has represented defendants charged with white-collar offenses like money laundering, unlicensed money transfer business, wire fraud , and theft of government property. He has filed multiple False Claims Act lawsuits in the Federal District Court for the District of South Carolina as part of his whistleblower practice. VanSyckel has also represented defendants charged with murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, breach of trust, obtaining goods under false pretenses, DUI, and other offenses. Admitted to practice in the state courts of South Carolina, VanSyckel is also admitted to the Federal District Court for the District of South Carolina, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

Saluda Law, LLC has one primary office and two satellite locations. VanSyckel's primary office is located at 137 E. Main Street, Office 1, Lexington, SC 29072, and can be reached by phone at 803-939-6927. The firm has a satellite office in Saluda, SC at 109 West Church Street, Saluda, SC 29138, and can be reached at 864-803-5575. This location is currently open for video conference, telephone conference, and in-person meetings by appointment only. The firm also has a satellite office in McCormick, SC which is located at 119a N. Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835, and it is also open by appointment and can be reached by telephone at 864-465-4092.

