Rare Sense Develops AI For Crafting High Fashion Photoshoots Of Real-World Apparel

Traditionally, fashion brands invest significant portions of their marketing budgets in complex photoshoots, including expenses such as models, make-up artists, locations, photographers, equipment, lighting and extensive post-production efforts. These conventional photoshoots can easily last weeks to months, causing significant time and financial strain.

With Rare Sense's AI, brands can go from a few photos of the clothing item to an elaborate and detailed photoshoot in minutes. This AI also gives them unlimited customization options- which were not previously possible with conventional shoots. Additionally, the reduced need for physical resources aligns with the growing trend towards sustainability in the fashion industry.

Text-to-image AI tools have already opened up a world of possibilities in designing new styles and looks. But until now, it's been nigh impossible for these AI algorithms to create imagery that showcases client-specific, real-world apparel or accessories. Rare Sense has changed this game by building an AI that generates amazing photoshoots with real clothes and accessories.

Rare Sense's AI tool empowers fashion brands in the following ways:



Enhanced Creative Control: It endows fashion brands with immense creative freedom. From selecting models and poses to determining lighting and locations, the AI offers an unprecedented level of customization for creative directors to bring their unique vision to life, transcending the limits of traditional fashion photography.

Cost-Efficiency: Rare Sense's AI tool drastically reduces product photography costs by up to 90%, eliminating the need for expensive elements such as models, locations, and extensive post-production efforts. Time Optimization: Traditional fashion photoshoots often span weeks to months, causing delays in marketing campaigns. Rare Sense's AI tool streamlines the process, allowing brands to generate stunning photoshoots in a fraction of the time it takes for conventional methods.

Rare Sense currently provides a concierge AI service to fashion brands, furnishing campaign shoots, lookbooks, editorials, social media content, and website visuals. To further streamline the process, Rare Sense is also working on AI assistants that will enable brands to autonomously create their photoshoots, advancing towards a fully automated 'text-to-photoshoot' service.

