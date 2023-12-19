Uzbekistan Plans To Attract $2 Billion To The Electrical Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New production facilities, including household appliances, will
be created in Akhangaran and Bukhara, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Reportedly, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on December 18 on
the production and export of products with high added value.
At the meeting, among others, the topic of development of the
chemical industry was touched upon. The President noted the
presence in Uzbekistan of an“almost complete” range of raw
materials necessary for its development.
The need to develop existing potential was emphasized. The industry
plans to implement projects with a total value of $3 billion over
the next years.
The head of state also highlighted the production of electrical
products as a priority area. Growing demand and the availability of
necessary materials create the opportunity to launch new investment
projects worth $2 billion.
Thus, solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 27 GW
are currently being built across the country, of which 5 GW are
ACWA Power projects. To ensure their operation, cable products
worth about $500 million are required.
To cover demand, it is planned to launch five production
facilities in the Akhangaran industrial zone, the amount of
investment in which will be $120 million. Among other things, the
production of 25 thousand tons of copper cable and 1.5 thousand
transformers per year will be established here.
In addition, an electrical technology park will also be built in
Bukhara for $120 million. It was also instructed to localize the
production of household appliances and invest $25 million in the
project.
