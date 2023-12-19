Georgian External Trade Up 14.7% In January-November With Turkiye, Russia, US Top Trading Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye with $2.71 billion, Russia with $2.19 billion and the
United States with $1.84 billion were the top trading partners of
Georgia in its total external trade turnover between January and November, the National
Statistics office said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The country's top trading partners by exports were Azerbaijan
($787), Armenia ($710) and Kazakhstan ($649), while
imports were topped by Turkiye ($2), the US ($1) and
Russia ($1).
The top export items were the following:
Motor vehicles - $1.94 billion (34.9 percent of total
exports) Copper ores and concentrates - $472.2 million (8.5
percent) Wine of fresh grapes - $240.3 million (4.3 percent)
The three top import commodities included:
Motor vehicles - $2.88 billion (20.5 percent of the total
imports) Petroleum and petroleum oils - $1.05 billion (7.5 percent)
Medical drugs - $489.6 million (3.5 percent)
Overall, the Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $19.62
billion in January-November, posting a 14.7 percent year-on-year
increase.
The value of exports rose by 11.1 percent and equalled $5.58
billion, while imports also grew by 16.3 percent, amounting to
$14.04 billion in the reporting period.
