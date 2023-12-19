Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Tuesday's Open

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 7,783.90
points, down slightly by 0.08%, or 6.52 points, from the previous
close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 7,790.42
points, down by 2.54%, with a daily trading volume of 78 billion
liras ($2.7 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.0750 as of 09.55
a.m. local time (09.55 GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at
31.7690, while a British pound traded for 36.8044 liras.
Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.09 per barrel, while
the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.60.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107629296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.