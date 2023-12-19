               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Tuesday's Open


12/19/2023 3:11:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 7,783.90 points, down slightly by 0.08%, or 6.52 points, from the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Monday at 7,790.42 points, down by 2.54%, with a daily trading volume of 78 billion liras ($2.7 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.0750 as of 09.55 a.m. local time (09.55 GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 31.7690, while a British pound traded for 36.8044 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.09 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.60.

