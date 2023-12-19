Eurozone Annual Inflation Confirmed At 2.4% In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Annual eurozone consumer inflation in November was confirmed at
2.4%, the lowest since July 2021, according to a second reading
released on Friday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The annual increase in consumer prices eased for the seventh
straight month, following October's 2.9% year-on-year rise,
Eurostat data showed.
The cost of energy dipped 11.5% last month from a year ago, a
slight acceleration from October's 11.2% decline.
Food prices increased at a slower pace, 6.9%, year-on-year, down
from 7.4% in the prior month.
Yearly consumer inflation in the EU eased from 3.6% in October
to 3.1%, data showed.
The lowest annual rates were in Belgium (minus 0.8%), Denmark
(0.3%), and Italy (0.6%), while the highest were in Czechia (8%),
Hungary (7.7%), and Slovakia and Romania (both 6.9%)
On a monthly basis, the eurozone's consumer price index fell
faster than the initially expected 0.6%, the second reading
confirmed.
Energy prices fell 2.2% month-on-month in November, while food
prices gained 0.3%.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107629295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.