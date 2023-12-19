Uzbekistan Switches To Mixed System Of Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a
constitutional law providing for the transition from a majority to
a majority-proportional electoral system in the republic, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
The law was published on Tuesday in the country's parliamentary
publications and thus entered into force.
The law was adopted by the Legislative (lower) House of
Parliament on October 31 and approved by the Senate of the Republic
on November 24.
According to the law, elections to the Legislative Chamber are
held on the basis of a mixed (majority-proportional) electoral
system.
Single-member and unified electoral districts are envisaged, 75
deputies of the lower house are elected from single-member
districts according to the majority electoral system, and the
remaining 75 deputies are from a single district based on votes
given to political parties according to the proportional electoral
system (party list).
Until now, Uzbekistan has used a majority electoral system, in
which candidates who received the majority of votes in their
constituency were considered elected. At the same time, all
candidates for the elections had to represent the parties operating
in the country.
The Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan consists of 150 deputies.
There are currently five political parties in the country.
