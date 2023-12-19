First Snow In Shusha Demonstrates City's Natural Splendor

First snowfall of the season has transformed Azerbaijan's Shusha
city into a winter wonderland, covering everything in a white
blanket.
The sight of snow-capped trees, frozen streams, and icicles
hanging from branches creates a picture postcard scenery that is
incomparable.
As the city adorns itself in a glistening blanket of snow, it
invites everyone to feel the magic of the enchanting season.
The snow-cloaked landscapes demonstrate the fusion of history
and natural splendor, inviting locals and tourists alike to revel
in the city's distinct charm.
Known for its historical, architectural, and cultural
significance, Shusha holds a special place in the hearts of
Azerbaijani people.
This centuries-old city has been a center of the Azerbaijani
art, music and literature. The city has been home to many renowned
poets, writers, and musicians.
Azerbaijan's cultural capital is dotted with numerous historical
and cultural monuments.
The iconic Govhar Agha Mosque, the historic Jidir Duzu Plain and
Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum are just a few examples of the city's
cultural treasures.
Shusha Castle is considered one of the city's most iconic
monuments historical core was named "Panahabad fortress".
In 1753, Panah Ali Khan enacted a decree on reconstruction of
Shusha Castle amid unfavorable geographical position of Bayat and
Shahbulag castles. So, the center of the Garabagh khanate was
transferred to Shusha Castle.
Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was
declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.
A number of projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan
and other countries within the Year of Shusha.
In 2023, Shusha was named the Turkic World Cultural Capital. The
decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of
Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic
Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkiye.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the
Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in
Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the
implementation of the activities related to the events.
Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul
International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry
Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity,
Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events
were held in Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.