Russia Fails To Achieve Any Of Its Goals In Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's so-called 'special military operation' in Ukraine has failed to achieve any of its objectives over the past year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Regarding [the situation on] the battlefield, Russia has failed to achieve any result in the past year. I am not describing the year 2022 but speaking of the year 2023. None of the objectives. This, by the way, is also proven by the fact that the Kremlin's narratives have not changed, they have the same goals of their 'special military operation', and they are clear: the occupation of our state, and then the goal that they themselves changed in rhetoric, which is the access to the administrative borders of Donbas. They failed to achieve this goal. Hence, there is nothing to talk about [Ukraine's] defeats. Russia did not achieve any victory. What three days... Two years. Our fighters are great, our people are great. I am once again grateful to them for this,” the President of Ukraine told.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine would receive a few more Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.