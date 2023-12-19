Zelensky: I Am Sure US, EU Will Fulfill Their Promises Of Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is confident that Ukraine will receive the financial assistance promised by the United States and the European Union.

The head of state said this during his year-end press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are working very hard on this [the receipt of aid from the United States]. I am sure that the United States will not betray us, and that what we agreed upon during my visit to the United States will be fulfilled in full," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the situation with the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine, Zelensky noted that "everyone played at high stakes."

"We have achieved one victory regarding the European Union [the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU]. As for the 50 billion euros, I am sure that we have already achieved this. It's just a matter of time. The first [EUR] 1.5 billion, I think, will be [provided] this week. And I'm sure that the decision on EUR 50 billion will be made in the near future, when they [EU leaders] gather [for a summit]," Zelensky said.

According to him, there are organizational issues, "but today we have mechanisms envisaging that even if there is support for the EUR 50 billion package except for one [EU member], there will be other tools for Ukraine to receive these 50 billion euros," Zelensky said.

He said that these are the main figures, particularly support from the United States - "this is a very powerful figure on which we are working very seriously."

"And our American partners should know that we are waiting for this help very much. They know the details – why we need this, how this will affect the situation, they know how the postponement of certain dates will affect the situation, they know about our perseverance, that it is not artificial, that we need this [assistance] for the resilience of our defense, our economy and the people of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The EU is due to hold a special summit on February 1 next year to approve amendments to the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027, which foresee the creation of a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine.