Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Lose Even If Support Of International Partners Decreases

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the final press conference, answering the question whether Ukraine will lose if the support for Ukraine from its international partners continues to decline.

"No, I don't think so. We were in the most difficult situation and we were almost completely occupied, at least the central regions of our country - infrastructure, logistics of our country, roads, railways, food delivery, economy, the possibility of financing the temporarily occupied cities was completely killed by cyber attacks. We were under a complete blockade. We came out - people, God, partners, I don't know who else - all of them helped. And then came the winter, which is different. We do not perceive this winter as a victory now, sorry, it is very expensive, and I know every system and every defense we have, every minute of it - what comes to Ukraine, how we fight for these missiles , how we fight for every defense system. And we had a different winter. Now we have a different situation. And I agree that there are challenges - how much more help is needed for artillery shells, ATGMs, artillery systems, especially 185 caliber, for repairs of these systems, shipment, etc. but hubs are gradually opening," Zelensky said.

He noted that there are indeed difficulties even with neighbors, when Ukraine could not deliver weapons and equipment to the hub to repair it, because politics always interferes.

"Everyone understands that it is not easy. The risk you are talking about is always there, we are all living people, and we are living, but we have to live in Ukraine and fight, and believe, believe very much. Believe not with words, but with the result coming. This means taking steps every day. That's what we need to do so that we are not ashamed later," Zelensky emphasized.

