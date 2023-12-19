President Believes Removing Anyone From His Team Would Weaken Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes he cannot afford losing anyone from his team at the moment, as this would make the state weaker.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As for my team, if I lose my team, – and I have a small one, five to six managers, – we will become weaker. There will be less air defense systems, less aid. I cannot afford this,” Zelensky said.