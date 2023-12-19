Zelensky Says Elections Cannot Be Held During Wartime

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he agrees that many MPs do not behave in accordance with their status, but he cannot dissolve the Verkhovna Rada, because elections will then have to be held.

The head of state said this during his year-end press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"As for the deputies, they should only do their work. Unfortunately, this is not happening. What can I do as president? I cannot dissolve them, because elections cannot be held during wartime," Zelensky said.