Zelensky Answers Whether War Will End In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that no one knows the answer to whether Russia's war against Ukraine will end in 2024

Zelensky said this at the final press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2024, will the war end. I think no one knows the answer. Even those respected people, commanders, say that they do not know whether this is a war for many years. This is a dialog, these are opinions. Opinions often differ from reality," he said.

The President emphasized that the war, victory in it, defeat, stagnation depend on many decisions, risks, directions,

but "mostly from you and me".

"If we do not lose our resilience, we will end the war earlier. If we don't lose our spirit, we can live with skepticism, or we can lose our country [with skepticism] - I'm not ready for that. I know that there are a lot of people like me - millions," the head of state added.

