President Comments On Long-Term Financial Aid From Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already reached an agreement on long-term financial aid commitments with Belgium, Denmark, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Japan.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his end-of-year press conference, commenting on long-term support for the country from international partners, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The long-term support, I think, will back us in case of any risks. However, I believe the partners will not let us down. At least, that was the result of our visit,” the Head of State said.

In particular,“Ukraine has already received 1.7 billion in [financial aid] commitments from Belgium, 4.2 billion from Denmark, 2.3 billion from Korea, hundreds of millions from Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands, 7.5 billion from Norway, 2 billion from France, a little more than half a billion from Sweden, and will receive billions in aid from Japan”, the Head of State noted without mentioning the currency.

According to Zelensky, the above multiannual aid would lay a powerful basis for Ukraine in case of any risks.

The President of Ukraine explained that the above funds were provided for different purposes. Some partners allocate funds to finance humanitarian efforts or support economy and social benefits. However, the lion's share in the aid received from partners was military assistance to Ukraine.

“I am confident in our partners. I think we have done everything,” President Zelensky concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine would receive the financial assistance promised by the United States and the European Union .