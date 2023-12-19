Zelensky Says He Has A 'Working Relationship' With Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he has a "working relationship" with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and is waiting for the details of offensive and defensive operations from the military command.
He said this during his year-end press conference, Ukrinform reports.
"I have a working relationship with Zaluzhnyi. He should be responsible for the result on the battlefield together with the General Staff. There are many questions there. The offensive is a difficult question. Something was done, something was not done, something was going on, and something is missing or maybe won't come at all. But I believe that we can afford to live in Ukraine today with a daily result. Each of us must be ready to bring this result. And this is not a sacrifice. Being the Commander-in-Chief is an honor, and being the President is an honor, a great honor. We need strong steps and results. That's it," Zelensky said.
