Zelensky On Orban: He Could Not Answer Why Hungary Does Not Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that when he asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban why his country did not support Ukraine in the war against Russia, he was unable to answer.

The head of state said this at a press conference on the results of the year, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I have never spoken with Viktor Orban about a ceasefire or a dialogue with Putin. Never. Perhaps he raised this topic with his friends or EU leaders, or somewhere abroad, perhaps in the United States. There was something like that in his speech. But for me, it's a bit strange, because sometimes his policy is not very friendly to us, and he knows this and heard this fact from me," the President of Ukraine said.

Hungary blocks €50 billion from EU budget for Ukraine

According to Zelensky, he had many questions for the Hungarian Prime Minister, but "in any case, we are neighboring countries."

He added that two years of full-scale war did not give us the opportunity to "feel powerful friendly relations."

The President recalled: "In Argentina, I said to Orban: "Viktor, give me one reason why you do not support us?". He could not tell me. And the second: "Tell me why we cannot organize a personal meeting between us?" He also could not give me an answer. I think we could find a diplomatic solution, and our sides will work on it."

