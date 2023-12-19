'Uncontrolled Sky' Affects Military Operation In Southern Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The military operation in southern Ukraine was influenced by the fact that the Ukrainian side did not have control over the sky. But, the work is underway to strengthen Ukraine's air capabilities.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Regarding the reduction in the [West-supplied – Ed.] aid and whether it had effect. The sky uncontrolled on the Ukrainian side did have effect on the southern operation in 2023. We do not have control over the sky, we do not have enough required ammunition. But, this does not mean that we will not find a solution or have not yet found it. However, for this purpose, we need support, because we simply do not have certain things. We are working on this,” Zelensky told.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier that, during the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the military officers offered him to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 soldiers .