First Signals From Any New U.S. President On Ukraine Will Affect Battlefield Situation - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that the first signals from any newly elected U.S. president regarding the U.S. policy towards Ukraine will have a strong influence on the battlefield situation and the attitude of other countries.

The head of state said this during his year-end press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think that he [Donald Trump] will definitely have a different policy [toward Ukraine]. He is a different person if he is [elected] the U.S. president," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is necessary to soberly look at the fact that any leader influences his society, especially immediately after being elected the president of the United States.

"These first signals will be very influential. If the policy of the next president, whoever he is, is different and colder toward Ukraine, or the priority is on domestic policy, more economical, then, I think, these signals will have a very strong influence on the course of the war in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He predicted that the U.S. position after the election of a new president next year might influence the policy of other countries about Ukraine.

"If one powerful part falls out, the mechanism starts to crumble. Therefore, if we allow the leader of this aid, the United States, to leave the aid platform, it will definitely have an impact, and definitely not a positive one, on aid from Europe," Zelensky said.

The Pentagon said earlier that it would run out of money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine by December 30 unless Congress approves new funding.