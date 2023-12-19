Zelensky Comments On Possible Talks With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the issue of negotiations with Russia is not relevant today.

He said this during his year-end press conference, commenting on the possibility of holding negotiations with Russia, Ukrinform reports.

"We have a Peace Formula. Today, this is the only working platform. The last meeting in Malta was very good. Almost 80 countries attended. After that, the meeting will be held in Switzerland as part of a forum, or there will be such a security segment at an economic forum," Zelensky said.

He said he would like the meeting in Switzerland to bring together representatives from all continents, "so that there are also 80 countries or maybe more."

Zelensky emphasized that "no one is chasing the number, but, nevertheless, the number has an impact, after all, it is a political or geopolitical isolation of the policy of the Russian Federation."

"After this meeting, we will work on the organization of the leaders' summit, because the last five points [of the Peace Formula] will be worked out at this meeting. The first five points of the Peace Formula were worked out between advisers at a meeting in Malta. The next five will be worked out, God willing, at the meeting in Switzerland," he said.

He added that the leaders' summit would then be organized.

"When the leaders' summit takes place, I am sure that we will have to do everything, despite a defocus, global challenges, new tragedies, conflicts and wars. Nevertheless, it is necessary to focus on Ukraine, on the Peace Formula. And I believe that our last visit to the United States of America, Latin America and Europe has turned the world's attention to Ukraine. But nevertheless, we see that in any case there is such a direction - it has begun to change. It is very important for us. Attention began to return to Ukraine. I think we will put an end here after the Switzerland meeting. Probably, this will be a transitional moment," Zelensky said.

According to him, "it is at this transition platform that there will be an agreement between the countries on fundamental things, with which we will then start working and preparing a respective document."

"When the respective document is ready, we will be able to transfer it in one or another format to Russian representatives. When all the nations of the world rally around our clear document, then this document can be transferred -- as was the case with grain, for example -- through the United Nations or other respected leaders. We will think about it. It will be transferred to that [Russian] party. If it is ready to accept that document, it will indicate that your question about the negotiations is relevant. It is not relevant today. I do not see any request from Russia. I don't see this in their actions. In their rhetoric, I see only arrogance and murder," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that the fourth meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers would be held in Switzerland.