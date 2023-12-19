Zelensky Will Not Sign The Law On Women's Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not sign the law on women's mobilization.

He said this at the final press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"No, I will not sign it for women. As for the 25-year-olds, if all the arguments are presented, and today I see that they need it, I will agree with this," Zelensky said when asked whether he would sign the law if it is adopted by the Verkhovna Rada with provisions for the mobilization of women and people under 27.

As previously reported, parliamentarians are working on a draft law on mobilization, which provides for a number of changes for women.