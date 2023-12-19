Zelensky: Unity Is Our Weapon Of Domestic Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that it was the country's unity that helped Ukraine survive the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, so it is very important to preserve it in the future.

The head of state said this at a press conference on the results of the year, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for unity, everything is in our hands. Our unity depends only on us. Our unity is our weapon of domestic production, and this, I believe, is our know-how, which helped us and saved us, the country, at the beginning of the war," Zelensky said.

He noted that the word "unity" is probably becoming trite for some people. At the same time, according to the President, "we need to preserve some banalities, on which another banal but important word, life, depends."

"Therefore, I think we must do everything to ensure that unity in Ukraine does not fall. As for supporting me as President of Ukraine... I said that it is an honor to be President, and then people decide. People see how I work, how I serve Ukraine, and if they don't like it, of course, it's the choice of Ukrainians," the President summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on November 29-December 9, 2023, showed that the trust of Ukrainian citizens in President Volodymyr Zelensky decreased from 84% in December 2022 to 62% in December 2023.