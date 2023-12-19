Prisoner Exchange Complicated Due To Russia's Position - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The process of exchanging prisoners with Russia is complicated, but work is ongoing to return Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his year-end press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"The process is complicated. This [prisoner swap] track is working, but it really slowed due to reasons from the Russian Federation. But there are very specific reasons. The track will open. Right now, the work is ongoing on a good number of our boys to bring them back [to Ukraine]. God willing, it will work. This is the first thing. Secondly, as far as civilians are concerned, if we are talking about the track with children, their number is small, but nevertheless, they are returning, and Qatar is helping us here," Zelensky said.

The head of state also thanked Palestine, Israel and Qatar for helping evacuate Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Zelensky noted that the return of Crimean residents from Russian captivity was practically not happening.

"As for the Crimeans, it is a complicated story. Here there is nothing to thank the international organizations for, they couldn't do anything. I worked very hard on this issue with President Erdogan. So far, the honorable President Erdogan has not shown any result regarding all the prisoners who were in Crimea," Zelensky said.

He added that separate work was ongoing with countries such as Switzerland, Norway and some Arab countries to return Ukrainians from captivity.

The head of state expressed hope that the exchange of prisoners of war would be intensified.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on December 14 that he currently had no information that the Russians would soon unblock the POW exchange process and the return of civilian hostages.