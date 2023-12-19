Zelensky On Returning To The Borders Of 1991: Strategy Cannot Change, Only Tactics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's strategy remains unchanged, while further battlefield tactics will be clear after the results of the Defense Forces' combat operations in southern Ukraine by the end of 2023.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at his year-end press conference, when asked whether the strategy of Ukraine and the goal of returning to the borders of 1991 will change, given a lack of breakthroughs on the front lines, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The strategy cannot be changed, according to our Constitution - these are all our territories. As for the tactics, the tactics can be changed after the result of our actions in southern Ukraine in 2023, we will get an understanding by the end of the year. Our next plans, next steps, I'm sorry, will remain with us for now," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Melitopol sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupation forces, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.