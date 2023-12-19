Head Of State Sees Increased Support For Ukraine In US As Result Of His Recent Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Both the White House and the United States Congress share the view that the growing number of American people supporting Ukraine has been the result of the visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the country.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State during his end-of-year press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our visits to the United States have produced exactly this result – the number of people supporting us has increased. [...] We spoke to our colleagues in the Congress, the White House. Honestly, all of them share the view that it was the visit to the United States that had worked that way. It is very powerful,” Zelensky told.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that, as part of his visit, he discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden the avoidance of the red tape issues related to defense company licenses, so that they could launch joint production faster. According to Zelensky, the U.S. leader promised to work on that issue.

The Head of State also pointed out that all American defense companies stand with Ukraine.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the United States on December 11, 2023.